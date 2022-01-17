Socialists favourites as Portugal kicks off campaigning

Lisbon: Portugal kicked off campaigning for a snap election on January 30 with Socialist incumbent Antonio Costa favoured to win, albeit facing a struggle to obtain a working majority.

Costa’s minority administration called the poll after parliament rejected its 2022 budget bill -- the first time that had happened since the EU member returned to democracy in 1974. Costa has led a left-wing coalition for the past six years. But allies the Left Bloc and the Communists both rejected the budget, as did conservative groups after the government notably pledged to reduce the public deficit, which last year hit 4.3 percent.