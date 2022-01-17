 
Iran jails French academic anew

By AFP
January 17, 2022

Tehran: French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah was jailed anew for breaking house arrest restrictions, an official from the Islamic republic’s judiciary authority said on Sunday.

Her Paris-based support group had on Wednesday announced "with great shock and indignation" her reincarceration, which comes during sensitive talks in Vienna aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal which offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear programme.

