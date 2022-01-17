Scarce resources

This is to draw the attention of the authorities towards the impending water crisis in the country. Among the country’s problems, water deficiency is fast becoming a huge challenge. It is expected that by 2040, the country will face extreme water scarcity. There are many reasons for this: mismanagement of water resources, increasing demand and irregular rainfall.
People can already feel the effect of the water crisis. According to Global Waters, a project by USAid, only 36 percent of the country’s population has access to clean water. The government needs to expand its water storage, reduce water waste, improve water productivity and develop a framework that will help with the management of surface and groundwater. Without these measures, the problem will not be solved.
Majid Hussain
Islamabad
