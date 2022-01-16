Four school kids die in Bahawalpur road accident

BAHAWALPUR: Four schoolchildren died and 13 injured when a speeding trailer crushed a motorcycle rickshaw at Musafir Khana-Kalanchwala link road near Ahmedpur Sharqia.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that a motorcycle rickshaw carrying a large number of schoolchildren in Musafir Khana area, some 15 to 20 km off Bahawalpur city, was hit by a speedy trailer on Link Kalaanch Wala road.