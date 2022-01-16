Paramedics laud bill’s approval from NA

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Paramedics Association on Saturday appreciated the federal government for approving the Allied Health Professional Council Bill from the National Assembly.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sharfatullah Yousafzai, president All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation, and other office-bearers said that it was a genuine and old demand of paramedics.
