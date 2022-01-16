 
Sunday January 16, 2022
National

Paramedics laud bill’s approval from NA

By Our Correspondent
January 16, 2022
MARDAN: Office-bearers of Paramedics Association on Saturday appreciated the federal government for approving the Allied Health Professional Council Bill from the National Assembly.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Sharfatullah Yousafzai, president All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation, and other office-bearers said that it was a genuine and old demand of paramedics.

