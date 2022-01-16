No new dengue case reported in Punjab

LAHORE: No new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours in Punjab.
According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday, the total 19 cases of dengue have been reported since January 01, 2022. During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 346,966 indoor and 88,817 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae at five places.
