PDMA issues fresh alert on rain, snowfall

PESHAWAR: Issuing an alert about fresh spell of rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Saturday asked all district administrations of the province to take precautionary measures to avoid untoward incidents.

The PMDA, through a statement, said that another intense westerly weather system in the wake of the current weather system was likely to enter the western and upper parts of the province.

“Rain with snowfall over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dir, Dera Ismail Khan from Tuesday to Thursday (morning),” it said.

It added that light to moderate snowfall is expected in Galiyat, Kaghan, Naran, Kohistan,Battagram, Chitral, Dir and Swat districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday. The snowfall may cause road blockage, landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat and Kohistan are also possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The PDMA asked the district administrations to take all precautionary measures and inform the tourists about the weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff and machineries and other resources.