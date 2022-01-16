Shazia Marri slams govt for not placing NSP in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) voiced concern over bypassing
the Parliament by not taking it into confidence on National Security Policy
(NSP) and demanded the government immediately take the Parliament
into confidence on security policy.
“We will not allow the Federal Government to disrespect the Parliament on the national security issues,” said the PPP Parliamentarians Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri and called for bringing the National Security Policy in the Parliament.
She expressed grave concern over the government’s attitude on the matter of National Security Policy, adding that PPP had never politicized the issues of national
security but unfortunately the PTI government is politicizing important issues like national security policy.
