Shazia Marri slams govt for not placing NSP in Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) voiced concern over bypassing

the Parliament by not taking it into confidence on National Security Policy

(NSP) and demanded the government immediately take the Parliament

into confidence on security policy.

“We will not allow the Federal Government to disrespect the Parliament on the national security issues,” said the PPP Parliamentarians Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri and called for bringing the National Security Policy in the Parliament.

She expressed grave concern over the government’s attitude on the matter of National Security Policy, adding that PPP had never politicized the issues of national

security but unfortunately the PTI government is politicizing important issues like national security policy.