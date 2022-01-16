District Korangi has several unauthorised constructions, Sindh High Court told

Several encroachments and unauthorised constructions have been made in unplanned areas of Golden Town, Green Town, Punjab Town, Kehkashan Society and Azeempura of District Korangi, it was revealed during the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) proceedings against unauthorised constructions.

During the hearing of a petition of Mohammad Jamil Afzal against an unauthorised construction in Golden Town of Shah Faisal Colony, an SHC division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi said that certain unauthorised constructions have been raised in different parts of District Korangi.

The bench said the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) deputy director’s letter to the deputy commissioner, the Board of Revenue and others reveals encroachments and unauthorised constructions in unplanned areas of Golden Town, Green Town, Punjab Town, Kehkashan Society and Azeempura in Korangi Town’s Shah Faisal subdivision.

The court said that the letter also asks the deputy commissioner, the anti-encroachment cell and others to take action against such encroachments in the unplanned areas.

The petitioner’s counsel Usman Farooq said a private builder has been constructing an illegal seven-storey building on survey No. 90 (Golden Town), as is evident from the Korangi assistant commissioner’s letter to the SBCA for taking action against the builder on the subject plot and demolishing the illegal structure.

The court said the petitioner had also filed complaints of the society’s residents that were acknowledged by the respondents, but no action had been taken to restrain the unauthorised construction on the subject plot.

The bench issued notices to the SBCA, the Korangi deputy commissioner and others, and directed the SBCA and the assistant commissioner to take concrete steps to remove the illegal construction on the plot within a month.

Warrant issued

The SHC also issued a bailable warrant for the arrest of the SBCA’s deputy director for District Central for not appearing before the court in a case pertaining to an illegal construction.

The court had directed the SBCA deputy director to submit a compliance report with regard to the demolition of an unauthorised construction in the Nazimabad area.

The court said the deputy director had not filed a complete case file with regard to the approval of the unauthorised building on the subject plot, and the deputy director had not appeared before the court despite being issued with a notice.

The court issued bailable warrants for the SBCA deputy director through the station house officer of the relevant police station, and directed him to submit a compliance report in court by February 10.