ANP workers’ convention in Korangi today

As part of preparations to put up a power show in the city on February 6 to mark the death anniversaries of its former leaders Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan, Awami National Party Sindh leaders will address a workers’ convention in Korangi’s Mehran Town today.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed, Secretary-General Younas Bunariee and other leaders will speak at the convention in Mehran Town to mobilise the workers to expedite preparations for the February 6 gathering to mark the death anniversaries of its former leaders Bacha Khan and Abdul Wali Khan.

To make the rally successful, the ANP has invited its central acting president and former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti, KP President Aimal Wali and Central Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain to the event that would be held in the Valika Ground in the afternoon of February 6.