HEC holds training of English teachers

Islamabad : The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan held a two-day training programme for English language teachers of different universities and affiliated colleges across the country.

The training is part of an ongoing nine-month certificate course funded by the Regional English Language Office (RELO) at the US Embassy, Islamabad in collaboration with the University of Oregon. Twenty-four teachers took part in the course.

They have completed the first two phases of the programme online. The objective of this programme is to train the participants on the newly designed English expository writing courses as part of the Undergraduate Education Policy 2020. Under the programme, the courses have been developed by a group of experts from Pakistani and US universities under a collaborative project by HEC, RELO Pakistan, and Pak TESOL. In her opening remarks, Rector NAHE Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali underlined the role of university faculty in preparing the future generation of the nation.

Dr. Kelli Odhuu, the head of RELO, highlighted the significance of professional development and briefed the participants on various opportunities created by RELO for the English language teachers community of the country. Former vice chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, shed light on the history of English language teaching reforms initiated by HEC since 2004-5.