Italian right backs Berlusconi as president

ROME: Italy’s right-wing parties agreed on Friday to support former premier and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi in his bid to become head of state, ten days before voting begins in parliament.
The declaration came after Berlusconi, 85, met with Matteo Salvini of the anti-immigrant League party and Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy. A joint statement from their self-styled "centre-right" bloc said Italy’s president represented national unity, emphasising the importance of "authority, balance and international prestige".
"The leaders of the coalition have agreed that Silvio Berlusconi is the right person to hold the high office in this difficult situation, with the authority and experience that the country deserves and that Italians expect."
