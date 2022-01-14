Buyers avoid losses using official property verification system

Islamabad : The property verification mechanism recently introduced by the Islamabad administration showed that 96 people out of a total of 245, who applied for verification in December 2021, were going to buy properties that even never existed in Islamabad.

According to the official record compiled by the office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, a total of 245 people applied for verification before purchasing property in the federal capital. The verification process showed that 94 people were buying legal property while 96 were making deals of those properties that never existed in the city. The data showed that information about 55 properties was not available that also raised doubts about their legal status.

An official said the Islamabad administration has launched a verification system for the people who can confirm the legal status of residential schemes or property to avoid any kind of loss and inconvenience. The property verification system is a joint venture of the capital administration and Capital Development Authority (CDA), and it provides a portal having records of land and housing societies in the capital city.

He said the overseas Pakistanis can greatly benefit from this verification system because they often become victims of land fraud committed in the capital in the name of housing societies. It is pertinent to mention here that the portal showed that a large number of illegal housing societies have established their offices outside Islamabad to avoid legal action from the administration. It also revealed that there are also housing societies that are actually located outside the capital, but their owners claim they are in the federal capital to attract buyers

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat said “Beware of fraud societies. Please visit DC Office and get verification from our property verification centre.”