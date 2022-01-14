Ajay Lalwani murder case: Court adjourns hearing till 24th

SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday adjourned the case related to the murder of journalist Ajay Lalwani till January 24. Reports said ATC Judge Shakeel Haider, after hearing arguments of the victim’s lawyer, adjourned the hearing till January 24 to indict accused former chairman town committee Sallahpat, Syed Inayat Shah, former SHO Ashiq Mirani and Ihsan Shah.

Victim’s lawyer Zubair Ahmed Rajpout, talking to media, said that he had completed his arguments and proposed to indict the accused in journalist’s murder case. He said that the court fixed January 24 to indict the accused.

Dileep Kumar, father of Ajay Lalwani, said that he and other family members are receiving threats and being pressured to withdraw the case. He further said that he shared all the mobile numbers with the police, from which he was receiving threats but the police did not take any action against them. He also demanded capital punishment for the killers of his son.