IGP Punjab orders action against illegal arms dealers

LAHORE: IG Punjab on Thursday directed all the supervisory officers of the province to round up accused and dealers dealing in illegal arms in all districts.
He directed supervisory officers to ensure regular inspection of the stock of arms dealers and checking of licenses in their respective districts. He directed to revoke the licenses of dealers involved in illegal activities and take strict legal action against them. The SHO concerned along with the supervisory officer will also be held accountable where illegal arms trade was found, he warned.
