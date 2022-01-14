SC gives custody of child to his father

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave custody of a five-year-old child to his father with the ruling that until March, the child will remain for five days with his father and two days with his maternal grandfather.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard an appeal against the high court’s order regarding custody of a five-year-old child Huzaifa. The court held that the child will remain for five days with his father and two days with his maternal grandfather until March adding that later, the final decision will be given after getting the consent of the child in March.

During the course of hearing, counsel for the appellant grandfather of the child told the court that the mother of the child had passed away while his father has contracted second marriage. The counsel pleaded the court to set aside the order passed by the high court and contended that it will be in favor of child’s welfare that he should be with his maternal grandfather. Justice Umer Ata Bandial, however, told the counsel let the child spend some time with his father and later on his consent will be sought in March and he will give final decision in the matter. Later, the court adjourned the hearing until March.