Mohmand tribesmen for cancellation of mining leases

PESHAWAR: The elders of the Jarobi area in the Mohmand tribal district have expressed concern over the planned destruction of forests in the area in the name of the mining as for the purpose at least 10 leases have been awarded by the district administration which they felt was “illegally.”

The elders urged the KP government, especially the chief secretary, to take notice of the situation and take early steps to prevent the destruction of forests in the areas. In a letter to Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, the elders said that the district administration had allegedly misused their authority and awarded at least 10 mining leases to some blue-eyed persons.

They said if executed these leases, would result in the elimination of forests from the area as all the minefields are located in the middle of forests, the elders argued. They said the entire Esakhel tribe was against the destruction of forests.

The elders said the tribesmen would stage protest demonstrations at Bhai Dag and Ghalanai if timely action was not taken for the protection of forests and cancellation of the leases for the purpose.