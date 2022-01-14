Gold down Rs100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs100 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs125,600 per tola.
Similarly, 10 gram gold price also dropped by Rs85 to Rs107,682.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,822 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.
Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai market.
