Tourist ban on travel to Murree extended

MURREE: The local administration has extended the restriction on tourists entering Murree until January 17, reported Geo News on Wednesday.
According to sources, power is still out in several remote areas of the hill station, and the communication network remains down after the city experienced the worst snow blizzard in its history last week.
The government has cleared snow from the main routes of Murree, and the process of returning vehicles to their owners who were stranded in the snow will start soon. Over 20 people were killed last week in Murree in a powerful snowstorm.
