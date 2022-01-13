Gilani calls for judicial probe into Murree tragedy

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has called for a judicial inquiry into the Murree tragedy. “Those responsible should be brought to book so that such tragic incidents do not happen in future,” he said.

“A message of Pakistan’s blurred image reached the world due to the Murree incident. The Pope's message from Vatican City is alarming, he said and paid tribute to the people of Murree who helped the tourists.

In a statement from Gilani House on Wednesday, he said: “Five days have passed since the tragedy of Murree but major highways could not be restored. The high-ups have to take steps to help affectees on a priority basis instead of blaming each other. It is the responsibility of the government to play its role in protecting the lives and property of the people. Today the people of Murree are also demanding an investigation into the Murree tragedy.”

“The whole situation should be determined and a comprehensive policy for tourists should be devised. Now the situation is that a meeting is convened and a committee is formed to solve the problems of tourists but of no avail. Even the rescue teams are unable to reach on time to tackle any tragedy.”