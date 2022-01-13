Saudi harasser named and shamed under new law

RIYADH: A Saudi has been named in a newspaper after his conviction for sexual harassment, in an apparent first under new laws tackling a subject that is often seen as taboo. A court in the Muslim holy city of Medina ordered the public identification of Yasser Muslim Al-Arawi, who was named in the privately owned Okaz newspaper after he was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined 5,000 riyals ($1,300).
PARIS: France’s interior minister said on Wednesday he had ordered the closure of a mosque on the French Riviera...
ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt in Gwadar and adjoining areas on Wednesday...
RAWALPINDI: Commander of the Terrestrial Army Congo Lieutenant General Sikabwe Asinda Fall called on Chief of the Army...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought time to submit his response in a plea filed by PMLN leader...
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday convicted five accused involved in the Johar Town bomb blast case.The...
In a later development, Harem Shah denied any wrong doing, terming the video just a prank
Comments