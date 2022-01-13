Sheer negligence

Murree witnessed a disaster that culminated in the needless deaths of at least 23 people. It is high time that the district management formulated a strategy for handling the huge influx of tourist to Murree. The rents of the hotels should be formalised and listed officially. Their room capacities and parking spaces should be accounted for and tourists should have prior reservations. Only a specific number of vehicles should be allowed to enter the area.

Given that there are limited roads leading to Murree, it not difficult to count and limit the vehicles entering the city. Every week, a new coffee house sprouts up on the Murree Expressway which has no parking place, forcing people to park on roads, restricting traffic. It seems that there is no zoning along this expressway and it is free for all those with money and power.

Ayub Malik

Rawalpindi