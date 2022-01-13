Two more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Another 445 people fell victim to coronavirus in Punjab while two deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said on Wednesday the total number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 449,025 and death toll 13,080 while recoveries were recorded as 429,739.

The P&SHD confirmed that 353 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.The Punjab health department conducted 9,139,182 tests for COVID-19 in the province.The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged the citizens.

DENGUE: A confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.P&SH Department said that a total of 15 cases of dengue had been reported since January 01, 2022. All suspected cases had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas, three confirmed cases were under treatment in different hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, the anti-dengue squad carried out surveillance at 389,899 indoor while 82,965 outdoor places across the province and destroyed dengue larvae from three places.