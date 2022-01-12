Strict action against those who kept Jatoi away from prison, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said strict action will be taken against those who facilitated Shahrukh Jatoi's stay outside the prison, the Geo News reported.

The chief minister said that the incident was brought to his knowledge only a day ago after a video showing Shahrukh enjoying amenities at a private hospital, was aired on the TV. Drawing a comparison of the Shahzeb Khan's case of spending time away from prison, to the Murree incident, where nearly two dozen people die, the CM said: “None of the families died in this case, however, I appreciate that the media aired this news all day long."

Murad Ali Shah said that there were 20 more convicts living like this and he pledged the Sindh government will take action against their facilitators. Death row inmate Shahrukh — the main accused in the 2012 Shahzeb Khan murder case — was once again shifted to the central jail after the video went viral of him speding time outside jail at a private hospital in Karachi for more than two years, according to the Geo News.

Jatoi was living on the upper floor of Qamar-ul-Islam Hospital in Karachi, which was reportedly rented by Jatoi's family for the convict. He was making full use of television, airconditioner, and a refrigerator among other facilities, in the private hospital room, far from the rigours of life sentence handed out to him after conviction in the murder case and in clear violation of the prison rules and the Pakistan Penal Code.

