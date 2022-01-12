IHC dismisses plea seeking PM’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a citizen seeking to declare Prime Minister Imran Khan ineligible for membership of the National Assembly and declared it non-maintainable.
During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed the petitioner, Fida Ullah to ask an MNA from his constituency to file a petition on this issue. In his petition, the petitioner maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the Senate election, had stated that 16 members of the National Assembly had sold their votes for money, while Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also confirmed the prime minister’s statement, saying that no action could be taken against these MNAs. The petitioner prayed the court to declare the premier disqualified as member of the National Assembly.
