Abandoned lot

The Murree tragedy is an unforgettable story of awful administrative management, lack of planning, and absence of facilities for tourists. While people should have avoided going to Murree after the meteorological department issued a warning of heavy snowfall, the huge influx of tourists should have been enough to caution the authorities to be prepared for a response.

It is a failure of the government who allowed – rather gleefully – more than 100,000 vehicles to enter a city with space for only around 4,000 vehicles. Tourism industries are growing around the world because they properly manage tourists and the environment. They ensure the safety of all visitors – not so here. The government must take necessary steps to stop such tragedies in the future. Its policies must be focused on human safety, environmental sustainability.

Noorullah Bacha

Islamabad