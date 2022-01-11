Lahore receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and foggy conditions was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said trace and scattered rain was also observed in various parts of the city. They said a westerly wave was present along northeast Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours.
Met officials predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in hilly areas. They further predicted that dense fog was likely to occur in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Monday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury remained at -13°C while in Lahore, it was 8.5°C and maximum was 17°C.
