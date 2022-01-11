Lahore Police observe Yaum-e-Shuhada

LAHORE: Lahore Police observed Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Police to pay homage to martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the blast of GPO Chowk in 2008. Around 17 police personnel, including two ASIs and 15 officials were martyred in the tragic blast.

In this regard, a memorial ceremony was held at GPO Chowk Mall Road Lahore on Monday where candles were lighten up to pay tribute to the martyrs of GPO Chowk blast. SP Civil Lines Raza Safdar Kazmi, SP Headquarters Dr Asad Ejaz, divisional SPs, senior police officers and officials, heirs of the martyrs and citizens attended the ceremony. Special prayers were also offered for the martyred police officers on this occasion.

CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, in his message on the 14th anniversary of GPO Chowk Blast said that the martyred police officials were exceptionally courageous and pride of the country.