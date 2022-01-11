Rana Shamim affidavit case: IHC to hear disqualification petition against Fawad, Habib, Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has admitted for hearing a case by the daughter-in-law and grandchildren of ex-CJ of GB Supreme Appellate Court Rana Shamim for the disqualification of PTI leaders, including Federal Minister for Information Ch Fawad Hussain, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, ex-minister Faisal Vawda and Sadaqat Abbasi. The case would be heard on Jan 11.

The daughter-in-law of ex-CJ of GB Supreme Appellate Court Rana Shamim, Anam Ahmad Rana, grandchildren Hamza Rana and Areeba Rana have petitioned the IHC to disqualify PTI leaders, including ministers Ch Fawad Hussain and Minister of State Farrukh Habib along with ex-minister Faisal Vawda and MP Sadaqat Abbasi under Section 62 1-F.

The IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, would hear the case on January 11. The petition has also pleaded to stop the media from character assassination of the former chief justice till the conclusion of the affidavit case. The case has also made two anchors and the ARY channel, Registrar GB Supreme Appellate Court, Registrar Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University and advocate general Punjab party to the case.

They have pleaded to direct State Information Minister Farrukh Habib to seek apologies on national TV for character assassination of the former CJ, and proceedings against two anchors and the ARY channel for violating thePEMRA code of conduct. The case has also sought the record of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University on the appointment of Rana Shamim as its vice chancellor. They have also pleaded to summon the ACR of Assistant Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Hassan Rana from May 26, 2018- Dec 1, 2018. The petition on behalf of the daughter-in-law and the grandchildren of the ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim was submitted by his son Ahmad Hassan Rana.