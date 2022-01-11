IHC orders CDA not to get vacated land occupied by shanties

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Athar Minallah has remarked while addressing counsel for CDA are you constructing Islamabad for elites.

He observed there is lawlessness in this city. “Are you constructing this city for elites. Capital Development Authority (CDA) itself is violating CDA ordinance. CDA is not implementing its own laws. We have identified in several of our decisions repeatedly and you are ridiculing this court’s decisions as well. You are for the service of people rather than for the service of elites.”

He further observed the court will ensure rule of law. You send only notices to elites and are taking action against the dwellers of shanties. The court ordered the land be not got vacated during the winter as per the desire of dwellers of shanties.

As per master plan CDA chairman should tell the court today what scheme has been launched for low income people. Have the dwellers of Kachchi abadis no right. Have you worked out any scheme for them. “I say if high court does any wrong job case should be got registered against it. I will be happy over it. This is only city which is supervised by the prime minister and federal cabinet.”

The case against action taken by CDA regarding shanties in federal capital came up for hearing before single bench of IHC led by CJ Athar Minallah here Monday.

The court, while addressing CDA counsel, remarked you did not know about CDA rules. During Bani Gala case decision we told you what is law. The court observed this city is being developed for high profile people. What can be bigger tragedy for the state than this. None has studied literature on CDA master plan.

The counsel for CDA told the court it is no doubt that this court has given big decisions for the betterment of CDA and this city.

The court remarked state mindset is not only to serve the people. CDA counsel Hafiz Arafat told the court much improvement has come in CDA in the wake of decisions given by this court.

The court remarked protecting the weak is job of this court. The law will be equally applicable to all. Otherwise this constitutional court loses its justification. All talk tall but it seems as if CDA too is helpless. Federal government too is helpless.

If the law is not implemented then criminal proceedings will be got initiated against CDA chairman and members.

Hafiz Arafat counsel for CDA told the court the factory functioning illegally inNLC blocs at E-11 has been got closed.

CDA counsel told the court they are powerful people who had set up factory without obtaining NOC. Notice was issued to blocs factory of NLC. The factory was closed. NLC authorities are removing material and machinery from there. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Tuesday).