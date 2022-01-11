Saeed reaches Combaxx Sports International Squash pre-quarters

KARACHI: Saeed Abdul moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament in Peshawar on Monday.
Saeed thrashed Yaseen Khattak 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 in 20 minutes in the first round of the event. Asif Mehmood overpowered Tayyab Rauf 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 12-14, 11-6 in 34 minutes. Uzair Shoukat won against Mutahir Ali Shah 14-16, 11-7, 11-3, 11-7 in 28 minutes. Khushal Riaz won against Abdul Qadir 11-3, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 in 30 minutes.
Waqar Mehboob smashed Shahab Khan 11-9, 11-3, 11-4 in 20 minutes.
Talha Saeed smashed Haseeb Taj 11-5, 11-8, 11-2 in 17 minutes.
Junaid Khan thrashed Ibrahim Noorani 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 in 18 minutes.
Huzaifa Shahid overpowered Naveed Rehman 2-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 in 23 minutes.
Ashab Irfan smashed Nouman Khan 11-9, 11-1, 11-3 in 16 minutes.
Usman Nadeem overpowered Azlan Khawar 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 32 minutes.
M Ammad thrashed Umer Arshad 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in 20 minutes.
Bilal Zakir smashed Hikmat Yar 11-5, 11-3, 11-7 in 19 minutes.
Mehran Javed won against Fahad Sharif 11-13, 11-2, 5-11, 12-10, 11-8 in 40 minutes.
Zeeshan Malik overpowered Moeen Ud din 7-11, 13-11, 11-5, 11-6 in 32 minutes.
Fawad Hussain won against Abdul Mugni 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-1 in 26 minutes.
Zeeshan Zeb thrashed Kamran Hussain 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 in 22 minutes.
KARACHI: Pakistan Kabaddi Federation plans to invite Iran, Sri Lanka and probably India for a series in connection...
COLOMBO: Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the first two One-day Internationals in Sri Lanka after testing...
YAOUNDE: Vincent Aboubakar scored a brace of penalties to give hosts Cameroon a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday in...
KARACHI: Balochistan is hosting two international squash events next month after a long time. The first event is $1000...
LONDON: Is it bound by English rules on Covid, or by tougher Welsh ones? A small football club in the city of Chester...
LONDON: Nottingham Forest dumped 14-time winners Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday night after Tottenham and...
Comments