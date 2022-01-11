Saeed reaches Combaxx Sports International Squash pre-quarters

KARACHI: Saeed Abdul moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash Tournament in Peshawar on Monday.

Saeed thrashed Yaseen Khattak 11-5, 11-7, 11-6 in 20 minutes in the first round of the event. Asif Mehmood overpowered Tayyab Rauf 11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 12-14, 11-6 in 34 minutes. Uzair Shoukat won against Mutahir Ali Shah 14-16, 11-7, 11-3, 11-7 in 28 minutes. Khushal Riaz won against Abdul Qadir 11-3, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6 in 30 minutes.

Waqar Mehboob smashed Shahab Khan 11-9, 11-3, 11-4 in 20 minutes.

Talha Saeed smashed Haseeb Taj 11-5, 11-8, 11-2 in 17 minutes.

Junaid Khan thrashed Ibrahim Noorani 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 in 18 minutes.

Huzaifa Shahid overpowered Naveed Rehman 2-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 in 23 minutes.

Ashab Irfan smashed Nouman Khan 11-9, 11-1, 11-3 in 16 minutes.

Usman Nadeem overpowered Azlan Khawar 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 in 32 minutes.

M Ammad thrashed Umer Arshad 11-9, 11-4, 11-7 in 20 minutes.

Bilal Zakir smashed Hikmat Yar 11-5, 11-3, 11-7 in 19 minutes.

Mehran Javed won against Fahad Sharif 11-13, 11-2, 5-11, 12-10, 11-8 in 40 minutes.

Zeeshan Malik overpowered Moeen Ud din 7-11, 13-11, 11-5, 11-6 in 32 minutes.

Fawad Hussain won against Abdul Mugni 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-1 in 26 minutes.

Zeeshan Zeb thrashed Kamran Hussain 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 in 22 minutes.