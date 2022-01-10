Imran has no political standing, his govt faltering: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT: Senior Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "no political standing", while his government is faltering, Geo News reported.

Speaking during a party workers' convention in Sialkot, Asif said that all the reasons for the incumbent government's exit have come to the fore. He was referring to a report released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in which it was revealed that the PTI government had failed to declare millions of rupees that it had received in foreign funding.

Asif also spoke about the government's "incompetency" with regards to the Murree tragedy in which more than 20 people were left dead while being stranded in their cars due to heavy snow.

"The government has brought devastation in the country instead of bringing about the promised change and now supporters are also admitting Imran Khan's failure," he said. Further criticising the premier, Asif said that "Imran Khan has no political standing, while most of the PTI leadership comprise political travellers."

"Those who keep changing their political affiliations have no respect," he said. Referring to the Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's statement in which he said 100,000 vehicles had entered Murree and that it was a "symbol of prosperity," Asif said that, the Fawad issued the statement because "he wants to take the position of Interior Minister Shiekh Rasheed."

Asif further said that 68% of people blame Imran Khan for inflation in the country, adding that, “during Shahbaz’s government, medicines and cancer treatment were free of charge.”

“Those who hurled abuses at us have themselves put the country on a mortgage,” he said. Responding to Khawaja Asif's statement, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has said that "the rhetoric on Murree tragedy is the worst example of degraded politics.”

Instead of issuing a statement, Khawaja Asif should review his negative politics, he said. The education minister said that "Nawaz Sharif was declared disqualified after he stole from the national exchequer”, adding that “National Reconciliation Order (NRO) was always given life to Khawja Asif and his party.”

Shafqat said that “it is the first time that NRO is not available to Khawaja Asif and his party, adding that, “the nation is marching towards change and will get its objective fulfilled.”