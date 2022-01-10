Murree tragedy: Four cousins laid to rest in Mardan

MARDAN: The funeral prayers of the four cousins, who died in the Murree tragedy, were offered in Tazagram Alo Qasimi and Mian Essa village in Lundkhwar here on Sunday.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers. It may be noted that four cousins 27-year-old Sohail Khan, son of Fazal Rahman of Lundkhwar of in Takht Bhai Tehsil along with his other cousins Muhammad Bilal, son of Muhammad Ghaffar, aged 21, Asad Khan, son of Zaman Shah, 22, residents of Tazagram Alo Qasami and a relative identified as Mohammad Bilal Hassan, son of Syed Ghawas Khan, 24, had gone Murree in a car (NG-424) to enjoy the snowfall.

They died when their car was buried under the heavy snowfall. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Mardan last night. The funeral prayers of Asad, and Bilal were offered at Tazagram Alo Qasim. Asad Khan was the only brother of six sisters and married two years ago and had a 6-month-old baby. The funeral prayer of Sohail was offered at Mian Essa in Lundkhwar.