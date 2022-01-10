Boy found dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: A boy was found dead in the forest area of a remote village of Bagra Union Council, police said on Sunday. Sera-e-Saleh Police Station officials said that the body of the boy was found hanging from the tree in the forest area of Pajhwahla village.
The deceased was later identified as Luqman Khan, 17, son of Razmat Khan. The police quoted Razmat Khan as saying that his son left home for a nearby forest area to cut grass for the buffaloes but failed to get back home till late in the Saturday’s evening.
The family searched for him at different places but failed to find any clue. However, some villagers saw Luqman’s body hanging from the tree on Sunday morning.
The deceased’s father brushed aside the impression that his son was murdered as he had no enmity. He told the police that he had scolded his son over some family matter on Saturday due to which he had committed suicide.
However, the police registered a case and started an inquiry into the causes of death.
Meanwhile, a man has shot and injured his brother over a property dispute in Pharhala village.
Muhammad Nasir, son of Fazal Rehman of Muhallah Degree College for Women, Pharhala, told the police in injured condition that he had some property dispute with his brother Muhammad Khalid and both were in litigation for the last few months. On Sunday afternoon, he was standing outside his home when Khalid came and opened fire on him with a 12 bore shotgun, injuring him seriously.
