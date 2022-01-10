Another explosion in Shershah nullah in two days

Panic gripped the Shershah area once again on Sunday after another explosion occurred in a drain at the same place where a similar explosion had occurred a couple of days ago.

Ruling out the possibility of any terrorism act, experts said the explosion occurred due to accumulation of gases in the sewage nullah. No loss of life was reported in the incident. Police said the explosion took place at the sewage nullah located near Paracha Chowk in Shershah, which caused fear in the locality.

Upon receiving the information, rescuers from different welfare organisations and law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called at the scene to ascertain the cause of explosion.

They said the explosion had possibly taken place due to accumulation of gases. Police explained that the blast occurred at the same place where an explosion had occurred on Friday. The incidents of explosion inside drains have mysteriously been on the rise in the city. Recently another explosion took place inside a drain in District Central.

Meanwhile, in December last year, around one-and-a-half dozen people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a powerful explosion that wrecked a bank in Shershah. The building housing the bank near Paracha Chowk was built on the Shershah nullah and the powerful blast caused severe damage to the bank, killing and injuring its clients and staff. PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father was among those who died in the explosion.