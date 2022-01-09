Eight more test positive for Omicron in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Eight more people tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, raising the number of the cases in the province to 13.

The new cases were confirmed by the laboratory in the Khyber Medical University (KMU). The eight new patients diagnosed with omicron included six males and two females. Five of them belonged to Peshawar and the remaining were from Charsadda and Mardan.