Economy witnessing strong growth, creating jobs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said country’s economy was witnessing strong growth and creating job opportunities despite COVID-19 challenge.
The premier said such trend was reflected in the growth of listed businesses by 59 percent, on the basis of year-on-year growth in the first nine months, he tweeted Saturday. He also hoped that employers of these growing businesses would share gains with their workforces.
Profits of listed businesses grew 59% on the basis of year-on- year growth for the first 9 months, despite Covid challenges.
