Economy witnessing strong growth, creating jobs: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said country’s economy was witnessing strong growth and creating job opportunities despite COVID-19 challenge.

The premier said such trend was reflected in the growth of listed businesses by 59 percent, on the basis of year-on-year growth in the first nine months, he tweeted Saturday. He also hoped that employers of these growing businesses would share gains with their workforces.

