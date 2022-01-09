 
close
Sunday January 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Editor’s Note

January 09, 2022

Sensitive photographs inside. Mindful of the fact that such pictures should not be printed in normal circumstances but the human tragedy in Murree was not an ordinary event. These pictures are being printed to remind us as a society to ensure such wanton waste of precious life is avoided.

Comments