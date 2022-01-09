Rs40m stolen from factory in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Armed robbers looted a cold storage after taking the watchman hostage at gunpoint on Grand Trunk Road in Taru Jabba in Nowshera district, police said on Saturday.

Ghulam Murtaza, a resident of Peshawar, told the police that he was the owner of the Qureshi Cold Storage and ice factory situated on the GT Road in Taru Jabba.

He said he was informed by his security guard that unknown robbers had broken the windows, locks of office and the safe and looted Rs40 million cash.

He said that the robbers had taken the watchman of the factory and storage, Ashiq Hussain, hostage at gunpoint and locked him in a room.