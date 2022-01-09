Motorway police mobilises all its machinery to clear roads in Murree

Islamabad: Motorway Police on Saturday said that most of the stranded tourists have been evacuated from Murree and the rest of them would be sent back soon to safe places.

Motorway Police Spokesperson Yasir Mehmood has said that the Motorway Police has mobilized all of its machinery to clear Murree motorway for people to go back as early as possible as light snowfall has been started again, he said talking to media.

He said local management was also busy evacuating tourists from hotels and their vehicles throughout the night.

Along with Motorway Police, he said, the National Highway Authority (NHA) was busy opening closed roads due to traffic.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi management has closed Murree expressway except vehicles carrying logistic support. The spokesperson appealed to people to avoid unnecessary traveling and said that it was the duty of Motorway Police to cooperate with the police and district management. He asked the people to seek help from travel advisory issued by Motorway police and other helpline numbers given to tourists during travelling to Murree.