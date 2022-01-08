Young girl killed in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: A young girl was killed following sibling dispute at Tando Hyder in Hyderabad. According to police, a brother killed his 17 year old sister,Nida Khaskhelli, following a dispute in Gulan Colony near Tando Hyder in Hyderabad. The accused later surrendered at the Police Station Bapan and handed over the murder weapon. During confession, he told the police that he had a minor dispute with his sister during which he shot her in a fit of rage. Police registered an FIR against him and are further investigating the incident.
