Govt to take up mini-budget, SBP bill in NA session on 10th

ISLAMABAD: With slight shuffle, the government has decided to summon the National Assembly’s conspicuously important session on January 10 (Monday) afternoon.

It would be 40th session of the NA and it would take up the two significant pieces of legislation including one about the so-called autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other is mini budget, that was introduced in the NA and now it is before Senate for its recommendation in accordance with the Constitution. The government is confident that the bills in question and other legislative work would also be taken up in the upcoming session of the NA. The government has earlier planned to hold the session today (Friday) but the sources said that the government is hectically engaged in establishing contacts with its allies and its own members of the house. The delay in the process, has forced the government to change the date and timings of the session, the sources said.

The sources pointed out that the finance amendment bill would be taken up afresh which was tabled on December 30. The recommendations of the Senate will also be discussed in the house of NA, the sources said.

The sources said that the opposition in the National Assembly has decided to stop both the bills with full force which is available at its disposal. The opposition loudly protested against the tabling of the bill last month. It is unlikely that the opposition would have discussion with the government outside the house about the pieces of legislation. The finance bill was tabled by newly appointed Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin.