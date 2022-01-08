Four BLF terrorists arrested for Turbat explosion

QUETTA: Four BLF terrorists involved in killing of two children in October 2021 during a grenade explosion in Hushab, district Turbat, have been arrested, the CTD spokesperson announced.

The CTD also recovered a hand grenade and other arms from their possession. Following the tragic incident, the Balochistan High Court had entrusted investigation to the Crimes Branch. The investigations led to the arrest of four terrorists belonging to the proscribed Baloch Liberation Front. They included Nabeel Hashim, Abdul Latif, Nawaz Ali and Faraz. All are residents of Hushab.

According to their confession, they had hidden a grenade for a future terrorist action but it tragically exploded near the spot where children were playing. They also confessed to several other terrorist actions in Hushab.

According to the CTD spokesman, they disclosed that their commander, Zaman alias Rustam of BLF, had tasked them to kill local headmaster and some others but were arrested before committing the actions.One of the accused has already confessed before the court under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. The accused will face trial in the court of law.