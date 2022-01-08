Rains, snowfall cause devastation in parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Wide-spread rains in various parts of the country and snowfall in hilly areas continued on Friday, causing devastation and human miseries.

The intermittent rain spell starting five days ago in various parts of the country, turned the weather chilly, forcing citizens to stay indoors most of the time and preventing themselves from the cold weather conditions.

The ongoing rain spell on the one hand provided much needed respite to the allergy patients and reduced smog, and on the other hand disrupted daily life. It also caused gas outages and low pressures, hampered street vendors businesses and damaged crops.

The ongoing rain spell with snowfall over the hills, as per the weather experts, was the first-ever significant spell of this winter season and was likely to continue till Sunday owing to the prevalence of a strong weather system affecting the upper parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Bagrote during the last 24 hours. For Saturday, the PMD has forecast widespread more rain with snowfall over the hills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy rain with hailstorm is expected at isolated places during the period. Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday sought a report from the Chief Minister of Balochistan on the damage caused by the recent rains. He directed the National Disaster Management Authority to provide immediate relief to victims in Gwadar and Turbat and that every possible help should be given to the victims.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and FC troops remained busy in rescue and relief efforts in Gwadar district during the last 96 hours after coastal belt of Balochistan was hit by heavy rainfalls, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Special relief efforts being undertaken in isolated villages of Kulanch, Sardasht and Sunstar valleys, while Gwadar old Town also remained focus of dewatering operation. Pakistan Army, FC and Pakistan Coast Guards have established medical camps and distributing rations to flood victims. The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) provided tents, blankets and rations through Army aviation helicopters, in remote areas., damage assessment is also underway to reach out to stranded families and channelize/ render relief to far flung areas. A PAF C-130 sorties loaded with rations and clothing have also been flown to assist population of Pasni.