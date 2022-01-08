DRAP agrees to integrate with PSW for goods clearance

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has agreed to integrate itself with Pakistan Single Window (PSW), which would help stakeholders in clearance of pharmaceutical raw materials, products, and devices for imports and exports.

According to an official announcement made by the PSW on Friday, the roadmap for DRAP’s integration was discussed and agreed between PSW CEO Aftab Haider and DRAP CEO Asim Rauf.

DRAP’s integration with PSW would enable electronic submission, processing and issuance of licenses, no objection certificates (NOCs), and other certificates, as prescribed for import, export or international transit of specified products falling under DRAP’s regulatory jurisdiction.

PSW would also extend the facility of electronic registration of importers, imported products (drugs, medical devices, health and over-the-counter products), and premises to provide end-to-end integration of all DRAP related services on cross border trade to users.

Under the initiative, extensive business process reengineering of DRAP’s cross border trade was carried out. It resulted in completing BPR of 31 processes, and digitisation of 56 paper-based documents with the facility to scan and upload additional documents as required on case-to-case basis.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing initiatives for DRAP’s automation and agreed on the roadmap for DRAP’s integration based on the business requirement specification (BRS) document jointly developed by DRAP and PSW teams, and duly approved by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Islamabad last year.

PSW CEO Aftab Haider said, “DRAP is a high priority trade regulator for PSW and we appreciate the leadership role and ownership that DRAP has demonstrated in spearheading this critical initiative.” Under the PSW Initiative, DRAP would get better visibility of all imports and exports through exchange of information and data.

DRAP’s control measures would be further strengthened by implementation of the Integrated Risk Management System running on the basis of risk rules defined by the department.

DRAP CEO Asim Rauf appreciated PSW’s efforts and shared his vision to automate DRAP’s business processes. “DRAP took a number of initiatives to automate its processes such as medical devices online system for establishment license and product registration, online software for clinical trials, online fee challan system and online software of import and export application submission and issuance etc.”

He emphasised the need for developing joint strategy for digitisation of the public sector. For us the most important feature of DRAP’s integration with the PSW is facilitation to DRAP’s stakeholders in the import and export of pharmaceutical raw materials, products, and devices, he added.

DRAP is mandated for effective coordination and enforcement of the Drugs Act, 1976 to regulate the manufacture, import, export, storage, distribution and sale of therapeutic goods in the country.

The PSW would allow parties involved in trade and transport to lodge standardised information and documents at a single-entry point for all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements. Pakistan is committed to implement the PSW by June 2022 under World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement. The programme is being implemented in phases with Phase 1 scheduled for inauguration by the Prime Minister in March 2022.