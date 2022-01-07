Four missing sisters recovered in Lahore

LAHORE: Police recovered four girls who had gone missing from the house of their mother in Factory Area here on January 3.

The girls’ mother Qasima Bibi lived with her parents in Javed Colony Chungi Amar Sadhu after separation from her husband on domestic issues and worked in a garments factory.



On the day of incident, Qasima returned from her workplace and found her four daughters missing. Cantt Division police traced the lost girls from the house of a nearby rickshaw driver, Asghar, with the help of CCTV cameras.



Mabahil, 14, Mahnoor, 10, Maheen,8, and Mehrab, 2, were handed over to their mother. The CCPO lauded the efforts of Cantt Division police for recovering the girls safely.