Foreign funding case: PTI’s success is part of history, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said a suspicious transaction of Rs270 million was found during scrutiny of PMLN accounts and alleged the party was used for money laundering.

The minister said this during a press conference Thursday here. He said they now awaited the scrutiny reports of the PMLN and the PPP so that people should know how they indulged in corruption in the name of party funding.

Fawad emphasised with reference to the PMLN accounts that Rs30 millionwere entered in the name of Bohan Das and Rs35 million were deposited in Hanif Khan’s account and then Rs45 million were deposited in the account of Nawaz Sharif. “And today the entire family is sitting abroad and despite passage of 17 months, Nawaz’ treatment has not been completed and he is seen moving from one restaurant to another,” he noted. He said Maryam had conceded the latest audio was her but she lacked moral courage to apologise to the nation and the media, whom she had threatened and used abusive language too against journalists.

The PTI, he said, had provided transparent funding system and explained more than 40,000 donors are part of the party’s funding system while in the Election Commission, the PTI presented the record of funding in a transparent manner. “The manner in which the PTI was successful in the foreign funding case is part of history,” he added. “Today grandsons of Sharifia family and Zardaria family held press conferences. The Election Commission should take suo motu notice and the name of the PMLN should be registered as Nawaz League,” he maintained. He suggested both parties should change their name to Sharifia Party and Zardaria Party.

He said it was regrettable the way the PMLN leaders stand respectfully outside Maryam’s house. He said now the future in the PPP and the PMLN was of new faces. The PTI has appointed Farrukh Habib as the party’s new central information secretary; Siraj Khan has been appointed central finance secretary. A 20-member Central Advisory Committee has been appointed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and its members include as per the notification: Asad Umar, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood, Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Qasim Suri, Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, Ali Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Shireen Mazari, Saifullah Niazi, Ch Sarwar, Murad Saeed and Khan Muhammad Jamali.

He said at present all economic indicators are positive and a strategy has been prepared to control inflation. In the next few months, inflation will come down and economic stability will be achieved, adding, the government is politically and economically stable. He said journalist organisations demand apology from Maryam Nawaz and Pervaiz Rashid while referring to their leaked audio tape. Fawad said the government is ready for a dialogue with the opposition on electoral reforms. “Discussing institutions in the media 24 hours a day is unhealthy. For the first time, Prime Minister Imran Khan provided a clean government but no one talks about this,” he noted.