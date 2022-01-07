Abid Ali to travel to Lahore today

KARACHI: Pakistan's solid Test opener Abid Ali will leave for his hometown Lahore from here on Friday (today) after successfully completinf his post-operation rehab.

He has been permitted by his doctors to travel. His rehab process continued for two weeks, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Thursday.

Abid last month underwent angioplasty here after he was diagnosed with heart complications. He had been taken to the hospital after developing chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match here at the UBL Sports Complex while representing Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.