What a brand

It is not possible to ignore the fact that inflation reached 12.3 percent in December 2021. Its implications are real and devastating to all as the prices of daily commodities have perhaps never before been as high as they are today.

Yet, the prime minister claimed recently that there was no inflation in Pakistan. He also told his ministers and party members to tell people and the opposition parties that Imran Khan is a ‘brand’ – not a thief or dacoit. These words remind one of John Selden who famously said “preachers say: Do as I say, not as I do”.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi