SC stays evacuation of private schools from cantonment boards

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday stayed the evacuation of private schools from all 42 Cantonment Boards across the country and issued a notice to the Cantonment Boards.

The court stayed the evacuation order earlier passed by the apex court giving a deadline of December 31, 2021, directing closure of private schools in all 42 cantonment boards across the country.

Similarly, Hamid Khan, counsel for parents of the children of these schools, contended that the real case was related to establishment of schools on residential plots but the court, while hearing a civil matter, passed a strict order of closure of these schools without hearing the parties concerned.

Meanwhile, the court stayed the evacuation order for schools and clubbed all the appeals as well as the review petitions filed in the instant matter, holding that these appeals will be heard and adjourned the matter for date-in-office.